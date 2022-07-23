Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 23 (ANI): Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe raised unofficial concerns over the statements made by some diplomats about the military operation carried out by the security forces to clear the Presidential Secretariat area where the protestors were gathered.

He urged the Colombo-based diplomats to check with the relevant officials before making any statements as the reports when picked up by social media could damage the country's image globally, media reports said.

US Ambassador to Colombo Julie Chun on Friday expressed deep concerns about the actions taken by Sri Lankan authorities against protestors at Galle Face in the middle of the night.Taking to Twitter, Chun asked for restraint by authorities and immediate access to medical attention for those injured.

"Deeply concerned about actions taken against protestors at Galle Face in the middle of the night. We urge restraint by authorities and immediate access to medical attention for those injured," Ambassador Chung tweeted.

A large number of protestors confronted armed security personnel as the latter set up barricades outside the premises of the Sri Lankan Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

The President made these remarks in a meeting where he invited the Colombo-based diplomats to the President's Office.

According to Sri Lanka's local media outlet, the Daily Mirror the diplomats were briefed by the President on the military operations conducted to clear the protestors from the Presidential Secretariat area.

The EU Embassy in Sri Lanka also underlined the need of upholding the freedom of opinion and expression and individual rights of Sri Lankan citizens in the process of a democratic, peaceful and orderly transition.

In the meeting, the diplomats were requested to check with the authorities as well as to clarify matters when making statements in the future.

A New York-based rights group has condemned the actions on peaceful protesters in Sri Lanka that led to injury to more than 50 people and the arrest of at least 9 others. This condemnation comes after Sri Lankan security forces forcibly dispersed people at a peaceful protest site in the early hours of July 22.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took office on July 21, should immediately order the security forces to cease all unlawful use of force against protesters, release everyone arbitrarily detained, and investigate and appropriately prosecute those responsible for abuses, said Human Rights Watch (HRW).

Foreign governments and multilateral agencies that have sought to address Sri Lanka's economic crisis should emphasize to the new government that respect for human rights is critical for economic recovery.

"Just one day after taking office, President Wickremesinghe oversaw a brutal assault by security forces on peaceful protesters in the heart of Colombo," said Meenakshi Ganguly, South Asia director at Human Rights Watch. "This action sends a dangerous message to the Sri Lankan people that the new government intends to act through brute force rather than the rule of law."Several hundred police, army, navy, and air force personnel carried out the July 22 raid.

Hours earlier, protest organizers had announced that they would leave the protest site the following day. Using batons, the security forces attacked demonstrators who had remained at the protest site, along with several journalists and two lawyers who were there. Protesters told HRW that air force personnel detained a small group of people for several hours and severely beat them before they were released.

A person who was there at around 1 am, when the security forces attacked the protest site, said: "Some people were badly injured. Since we were surrounded by security forces, we couldn't get the ambulance inside [the site]." He said the first ambulance arrived at about 7 am.

"There was one person who got beaten very badly, he couldn't even stand. He got to the hospital after five hours." He said that the security forces appeared to be targeting perceived leaders of the protest movement: "They pointed out some specific people and they took them in." Others were beaten but not arrested.

Nine people who were arrested were produced in court on July 22 and released on bail. A Bar Association of Sri Lanka statement said that they included "at least one lawyer and several journalists. . . The use of the Armed Forces to suppress civilian protesters on the very first day in office of the new President is despicable and will have serious consequences on our country's social, economic, and political stability."

Since the beginning of 2022, Sri Lanka has experienced an escalating economic crisis and the government has defaulted on its foreign loans. The United Nations warned that 5.7 million people "require immediate humanitarian assistance." With many Sri Lankans experiencing extreme shortages of essentials including food and fuel, peaceful protests began in March. The protests led then-Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to resign on May 9, and his brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, to flee the country on July 13 and resign the following day.Wickremasinghe became acting president, and parliament elected him as the new president on July 20 with the support of the Rajapaksas' political party, the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna. He had previously described some protesters as "fascists" and declared a state of emergency on July 18.

On July 21, Wickremesinghe issued an order to "call out with effect from July 22, 2022 all the members of the Armed Forces . . . for the maintenance of public order."

Under emergency powers, the president can override, amend, or suspend a provision of any law, except the constitution. Emergency powers can be used to detain people while bypassing the ordinary process of the courts and have repeatedly been used in the past to enable human rights violations.

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka said the state of emergency was "inappropriate" and called for it to be withdrawn. It called the military attack on peaceful protesters "brutal and despicable." Diplomats from countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Canada, as well as the UN and European Union, also condemned the assault on the protest site. (ANI)

