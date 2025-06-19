Colombo, Jun 19 (PTI) Sri Lanka's former minister Keheliya Rambukwella and five members of his family have been arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into money laundering allegations, officials said on Thursday.

Rambukwella, the minister of health in the previous government, his wife and one of the three daughters were arrested on Wednesday and produced before a court, after which they were granted bail.

The court had ordered them to be released on Rs. 50,000 cash bail and 09 sureties of Rs. 05 million. However, due to their inability to fulfil the bail conditions, the three were placed under remand.

On Thursday, his other two daughters and one son-in-law were arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

His only son, former international cricketer Ramith Rambukwella, was arrested last month and is currently on bail.

According to the commission, the investigation pertains to undeclared assets valued at over Rs. 134 million, including apartments worth Rs. 40 million, a Benz car valued at Rs. 20.5 million, and nearly 40 fixed deposit accounts and life insurance investment plans, which have already been suspended.

The Rambukwella family is under investigation by the anti-graft commission for amassing multiple millions of rupees worth of assets.

