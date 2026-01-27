World News | Starmer Embarks on China Visit as UK Seeks Reset in Ties Amid US Tensions

London [UK], January 27 (ANI): British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has begun a high-stakes diplomatic visit to China in a bid to reset strained relations with the world's second-largest economy while managing unease at home and tension with the United States, reported CNN.

Starmer's trip, running from January 28 to 31, comes amid shifting global dynamics and domestic pressure to balance economic opportunity with security concerns. It marks the first visit by a UK prime minister to China in eight years and is being closely watched in capitals from Beijing to Washington.

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Accompanied by senior ministers and a delegation of more than 50 business leaders, Starmer is due to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and top legislator Zhao Leji. Talks are expected to focus on trade, investment and broader cooperation, with both sides framing the visit as a chance to deepen economic engagement and political trust.

China's Commerce Ministry said Beijing is ready to enhance cooperation with the UK and pursue agreements to boost mutual trade and investment.

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Domestically, Starmer frames the mission as essential to Britain's economic revival. With the UK economy facing sluggish growth, officials believe stronger ties with Beijing could open markets for sectors including finance, manufacturing and services. The prime minister's office has stressed a pragmatic approach that balances commercial interests with national security.

However, the visit has drawn criticism from various quarters. Some lawmakers and commentators have raised national security concerns, particularly following the UK government's approval of a controversial "mega" Chinese embassy in London, which has sparked debate about espionage and foreign influence, according to CNN.

The diplomatic balancing act is further complicated by tensions with the United States. Starmer's efforts to engage Beijing occur amid a period of strained transatlantic relations, with US President Donald Trump having adopted confrontational trade policies and criticised key allies. Some analysts see the UK's outreach to China as part of a broader recalibration among Western nations seeking alternatives to an unpredictable US policy agenda.

Human rights issues and geopolitical security questions remain sensitive topics, CNN writes.

As the visit unfolds, both sides will likely gauge how far they can reconcile economic pragmatism with strategic caution, setting the tone for what London describes as a "consistent, durable and respectful" bilateral relationship in a rapidly evolving global landscape. (ANI)

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