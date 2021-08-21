Tokyo [Japan], August 21 (ANI): In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the culture of remote work has become common in Japan. But sometimes, when the option of working at home is not available, people are compelled to use public facility or places like restaurant or cafe for work.

This however, is problem as restaurants and cafes lack privacy.

For people in the business, it would not be appropriate to sit in cafes for professional talks, for their might be noise in the background.

These booths are a solution to the problem. Known as "Station Work", these ultra-small offices are located inside train station and can be booked online as well as opened with a code scanner that is sent to your smart phone, and can be used directly if vacant.

"Due to the coronavirus, many employees use video meeting remotely, so this booth provides place for its activity. Inside it has internet and the temperature can be controlled so even if it is cold or hot outside the work can be done comfortably inside," said Railway Company staff.

The booth is soundproof and it has enough space for one person to work.

A computer can be placed on small table and could be connected to the Internet. There is also an air cleaner and sanitizer as a precaution against the virus.

These booths were designed before the pandemic for the use of businessman and corporate employee who, may suddenly need to use the internet, or charge their smartphones or computers, or make urgent call while traveling by train. However, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, its use has increased significantly.

These booths are placed strategically to offer an additional advantage for train stations provides quick access to many places.

"It is useful to according to the situation of him, so if the employee is working remotely from home he may not use the work station but it is useful for employee who works outside," said an company employee.

Companies in Japan are urged to allow 70 per cent of their employees to work remotely to control the spread of the coronavirus.

It seems that these reasonably priced booths are becoming an indispensable place to work and communicate for many working people. (ANI)

