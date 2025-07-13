Dhaka, Jul 13 (PTI) A structure that came into prominence during the 2013 Shahbagh protests, symbolising the spirit of the Bangladesh Liberation War and the demand for justice against war criminals, has been demolished here.

The ‘Projonmo Chattar' structure at Shahbagh here was demolished in the early hours of Saturday, The Dhaka Tribune newspaper said on Sunday.

Shahbagh police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Khalid Mansur confirmed that the structure was demolished by the Ministry of Housing and Public Works.

A section of the Projonmo Chattar structure had been completely dismantled.

The newspaper quoted several local tea vendors in the area as saying that the demolition began after midnight on Saturday using a bulldozer.

OC Khalid Mansur said as the structure was under the authority of the Ministry of Housing and Public Works, he does not know why it was demolished.

“They carried it out around midnight after informing me, so that no public unrest would occur. No resistance or crowd formation was reported,” he said.

Mansur said that the ministry informed him that a new installation related to the July protest will be constructed at the site.

A massive student-led protest in July last year, in which up to 1,400 people were killed as per a UN rights office report, led to the ouster of then prime minister Sheikh Hasina who fled the country on August 5. PTI

