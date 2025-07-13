Is FBI Director Kash Patel Resigning Amid Dan Bongino vs Pam Bondi Row? Republican Leader Fact-Checks Fake News, Says ‘Conspiracy Theories Just Aren’t True, Never Have Been’

New York, July 13: Reports of FBI Director Kash Patel preparing to resign following reported tensions with Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Director Dan Bongino over the handling of files related to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation took the world by storm. Right-wing commentator and Donald Trump's aide, Laura Loomer, also claimed that there is a tussle between the FBI and the DOJ over the handling of the Epstein files.

The internal tensions reportedly came to a head earlier this week during a heated meeting at the White House. According to Fox News, a confrontation involving Bondi, Bongino, and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles escalated to a shouting match over the DOJ's handling of Epstein-related materials. Fact Check: Did White House Deny S Jaishankar’s Request To Meet Donald Trump? MEA Refutes Claims About WH Denying EAM’s Request To Meet US President.

Speculation about Kash Patel’s resignation began circulating after The Daily Wire journalist Mary Margaret Olohan cited a source close to the Department of Justice (DOJ), claiming Patel was frustrated with Bondi and could consider stepping down if Bongino were to leave. “Source close to DOJ says Kash Patel also wants Pam Bondi gone, and that he’d consider leaving if Bongino leaves. Also, that there are more frustrations with other documents Bondi hasn’t released,” Mary Margaret Olohan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

FBI Director Kash Patel Dismisses Resignation Rumours

Meanwhile, Kash Patel has responded directly to the claims, refuting any suggestion that he is considering leaving his post. "The conspiracy theories just aren’t true, never have been. It’s an honor to serve the President of the United States @realDonaldTrump — and I’ll continue to do so for as long as he calls on me (sic)," Patel posted on X. Fact Check: Will Bookmarks Be Made Public for Accounts Not Subscribed to X Premium? As Screenshot of Fake Post Goes Viral, Know the Truth Here.

The conspiracy theories just aren’t true, never have been. It’s an honor to serve the President of the United States @realDonaldTrump — and I’ll continue to do so for as long as he calls on me. — Kash Patel (@Kash_Patel) July 12, 2025

The Justice Department and FBI released a joint two-page statement on Monday asserting that Jeffrey Epstein did not possess a “client list”—a claim that contradicts earlier suggestions by Bondi, who had previously implied that such a document was in her possession. The DOJ also released a surveillance video meant to support the official conclusion that Epstein died by suicide, though the footage drew further scrutiny due to a reported one-minute gap in the recording.

Claim : FBI Director Kash Patel is considering stepping down from his position amid Jeffrey Epstein death probe. Conclusion : No, FBI Director Kash Patel is not resigning. Full of Trash Clean

