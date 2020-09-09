Mogadishu, Sep 9 (AP) A Somali official says a suicide bomber killed at least three civilians, including a young boy, at a restaurant in Somalia's capital Wednesday evening.

Ismail Mukhtar, spokesman for Somalia's information ministry, told The Associated Press that seven other people were injured when the bomber detonated a suicide vest outside the restaurant near a security checkpoint close to the presidential palace in Mogadishu.

Also Read | Bangladesh to Set Up Watchtowers, CCTVs to Monitor Rohingyas, Says Minister AKM Mozammel Haque.

Ambulance sirens could be heard as police officers sealed off the area, according to Col Ahmed Aden, a police officer.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. However, the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group often carries out such attacks. (AP)

Also Read | Brexit Deal: UK Publishes Controversial Bill To Break EU Treaty.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)