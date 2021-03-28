Jakarta, Mar 28 (AP) Police in Indonesia say at least one suicide bomber has detonated outside a packed Roman Catholic cathedral during Sunday Mass, wounding several people.

There were no casualties among the congregation in Makassar city in South Sulawesi province.

A report from Kompas TV shows police officers securing the area in front of the church.

The chief of the South Sulawesi police said that the explosion happened at 10:35 am.

He said the only dead was the presumed bomber. (AP)

