Washington, May 22 (AP) The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to reinstate independent agency board members fired by President Donald Trump.

The court's action essentially extended an order Chief Justice John Roberts issued in April that had the effect of removing two board members who Trump fired from agencies that deal with labour issues, including one with a key role for federal workers as Trump aims to drastically downsize the workforce.

Also Read | Indian Government's Hiring of Lobbying Firms in US Not a New Practice, Says MEA.

Neither agency has enough appointed members to take final actions on issues before them, as Trump has not sought to appoint replacements.

The decision Thursday keeps on hold an appellate ruling that had temporarily reinstated Gwynne Wilcox to the National Labor Relations Board and Cathy Harris to the Merit Systems Protection Board.

Also Read | US: Tennessee Inmate Oscar Smith Executed by Lethal Injection for Killing Estranged Wife, Her 2 Sons in 1989.

The court's three liberal justices dissented. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)