Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], May 31 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SCP) MP Supriya Sule, who is leading the all-party Indian delegation, on Saturday interacted with the Peace and Security Council of the African Union at its Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

The delegation had arrived at Bole International Airport in Ethiopia on Friday, where they were received and welcomed by the Ambassador of India to Ethiopia, Anil Kumar Rai.

The delegation also includes Rajiv Pratap Rudy (BJP), Vikramjit Singh Sahney (AAP), Manish Tewari (Congress), Anurag Singh Thakur (BJP), Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu (TDP), Anand Sharma (Congress), V Muraleedharan (BJP), and former diplomat Syed Akbaruddin.

Earlier, the delegation met with the former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn.

Following the meeting, Desalegn stated, "Terrorism is a global problem, and as a global community, we need to cooperate and coordinate to fight against terrorism. The African Union has very good regulations as far as fighting terrorism is concerned, and especially when terrorism is state-sponsored, it is a very dangerous one. We need to find a way to fight terrorism... Global South, especially, has to cooperate and be strong in the fight against terrorism."

After the meeting, Sule called the interaction "excellent," lauding Desalegn's five-decade-long engagement with Ethiopia's political and economic landscape.

"We had a detailed discussion and told him what happened in Pahalgam. The attack on India's soul is just not accepted. And we all must commit ourselves to zero tolerance against any terrorism anywhere in the world. India will not accept any terrorist attacks anymore," Sule stressed, underlining the main theme of the delegation's engagements across the region.

Recently, the delegation concluded its diplomatic visit to South Africa with a series of meetings at India House in Pretoria, the administrative capital of South Africa, involving political leaders, think tanks, and the Indian diaspora.

In a diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, the Modi government has formed seven multi-party delegations to inform nations about Pakistan's links to terrorism and India's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The delegations aim to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in France, the UK, Germany, the EU, Italy, and Denmark.

The seven group of delegations are visiting Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Algeria, the UK, France, Germany, the EU, Italy, Denmark, Indonesia, Malaysia, Korea, Japan, Singapore, the UAE, Liberia, Congo, Sierra Leone, the US, Panama, Guyana, Brazil, Colombia, Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia, Russia, Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, and South Africa.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. (ANI)

