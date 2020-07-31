New York, Jul 31 (AP) Facebook, Apple and Amazon surged in early trading Friday after reporting blowout results the night before, leading major indexes higher on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3 per cent in the early going, but the technology-heavy Nasdaq rose far more, 0.8 per cent. Both are headed for solid weekly gains after another bumpy week of trading.

Also Read | Germany Adds 3 Regions of Spain to List of 'High-Risk Destinations', Returning Holidayers to Undergo COVID-19 Tests at Airport.

Google parent Alphabet lagged behind. Even as tech giants mostly reap huge rewards from the stay-at-home economy during the coronavirus pandemic, there is plenty for investors to worry about, including a logjam in Congress that is holding up additional relief for millions of jobless Americans. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)