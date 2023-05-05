Berlin, May 5 (AP) German authorities said Friday that a man sought in connection with the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old Syrian in the western town of Luedenscheid has been detained after surrendering to police.

Prosecutors in the western city of Hagen said the 23-year-old suspect is also a Syrian citizen and knew the victim, who died at a hospital hours after Monday's shooting in the nearby town of Luedenscheid.

Also Read | Biman Bangladesh Airlines Dhaka-Kathmandu Flight With 77 Passengers on Board Makes Emergency Landing at Patna Airport After Technical Snag.

Police declined to immediately provide further details about the suspect or the circumstances of the shooting.

Hundreds of thousands of Syrians have come to Germany since the start of the conflict in their country more than a decade ago. (AP)

Also Read | Trip To Hell: Man Who Claims To Have Died and Come Back To Life Says He ‘Met Jesus and Saw Adolf Hitler Burning in Fiery Furnace'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)