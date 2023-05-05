Mumbai, May 6: Recounting his crazy, bizarre and out-of-the-world trip to hell, a man who claimed that he died of cholera and passed through a "black void" where he met with Jesus Christ and saw Adolf Hitler burning in the fiery furnace. From what the man said, it seems the German dictator is still being punished for all wrong-doings he committed 80 years ago. The story of this "dead man" has amused the internet, which is low-key happy about hearing about Hitler getting deep-fried. 'Dead' Man Found Alive! Jharkhand Man 'Cremated' by Family Members Found Living in Haryana.

According to a report published by the Daily Star, Brian Melvin, who made an apparent trip to the afterlife, was a "militant atheist" who did not give any thought to the possibility of such a thing. However, after the incident, the man apparently changed his views on the afterlife. Reportedly, the man said he contracted cholera from dirty water, leaving him dead. Melvin further claimed that his spirit ascended from his body and passed through a "black void" when he died. The black thing led him to a bright light where he met Jesus Christ. Creepy Aliens Emerging From Sea? South African Man Shares Viral Pic of Haunting Dead Aloe Vera Plants, Leaves Beachgoers Panicked.

The Christian god then booted him away from the pearly gates and into Hell.

"The individual that I saw was Adolf Hitler. He was inside a fiery furnace, like Auschwitz, where they would put and burn the bodies. He was going through what every single victim went through, from their arrest, from their arrival, from their strip down to where they were gassed," Melvin recounted his supernatural encounter.

