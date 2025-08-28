Taipei City [Taiwan], August 28 (ANI): Taiwan has traced a Chinese hacker group known as "CrazyHunter", accused of selling stolen personal data to human trafficking rings operating in both Taiwan and China, Taipei Times reported.

According to Taiwan's Investigation Bureau, between February and March, the group carried out ransomware attacks on Taiwan-based hospitals, listed companies, and universities, demanding ransom payments. Victims included MacKay Memorial Hospital, Changhua Christian Hospital, and Keding Enterprises Co., all of which reported the breaches to authorities.

As reported by Taipei Times, prosecutors identified the two Chinese nationals surnamed Luo and Xu, who allegedly sold stolen data to a trafficking network involving a Chinese man surnamed Zhao and two Taiwanese nationals surnamed Liu and Cheng.

From May to this month, investigators conducted three raids, arresting Liu and Cheng. Authorities said the pair had been engaged in the large-scale trade of stolen records from both domestic and foreign hackers, with evidence linking them to cryptocurrency transactions and electronic records tied to CrazyHunter.

Liu and Cheng are now under investigation for computer misuse, extortion, and violations of the Personal Data Protection Act. Both were released on New Taiwan Dollar 30,000 bail and placed under a travel ban, Taipei Times reported.

The roles of Luo, Xu, and Zhao remain under investigation, officials added.

Cyber ransomware attacks by China have surged, with hackers targeting critical sectors like healthcare, education, and business. These attacks disrupt operations, steal sensitive data, and extort large sums. Increasingly sophisticated tactics, such as using dark web platforms for extortion, highlight the growing threat and global security concerns.

Taiwan's Ministry of External Affairs has expressed its commitment to collaborate closely with like-minded nations to enhance information security and counter cyberattacks from authoritarian regimes.

China-Taiwan relations are tense, with China seeking reunification and Taiwan maintaining independence, leading to political, economic, and military friction. (ANI)

