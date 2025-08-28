Did Thai Royal Family Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2025? Video From Phuket’s Lord Shrimant Ganpati Bappa Devalai Circulated With False Claims

Mumbai, August 28: A video going viral on social media claims that Thailand's Royal family recently celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi 2025. The clip shows a man and a woman seeking Lord Ganesha's blessing at the Lord Shrimant Ganpati Bappa Devalai in Phuket. An X user who shared the video on the microblogging platform wrote, "Thailand’s Royal family celebrating Ganeash Chaturthi."

The video is being shared widely, with many users praising the Royal Family for celebrating the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Thailand. "They know their roots and ancestors," one user wrote, while a second commented, "That’s beautiful 🙏 Such cultural harmony is always heartwarming to see." While the video appears to be true, that's not completely true. Was a Train Submerged in Floodwaters? PIB Fact Check Clarifies Viral Video Is AI-Generated.

Did Thailand's Royal Family Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi?

Thailand's Royal Family celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi (Photo Credits: X/@mini_razdan10)

Viral Video Not Related to Ganesh Chaturthi Festival

A fact check of the video revealed that it is unrelated to Ganesh Chaturthi. The viral clip was shared on Instagram on August 18, whereas the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival commenced on Wednesday, August 27. Hence, the claim that the video is related to Vinayaka Chaturthi is not valid. The X user also claimed that the Thai Royal Family celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi. However, the man and the video seen in the video do not belong to the Royal Family.

The woman seen in the video is Papachsorn Meepa, the Managing Director and owner of Phuket9, a Real Estate Development Company in Phuket. There is no available information or credible source indicating that Papachsorn Meepa is related to the Royal Family of Thailand. The viral video was uploaded by Papachsorn Meepa on her Instagram profile. "One more devotee come to seek on bappa," she wrote while sharing the video. Viral Video of Volodymyr Zelenskyy Dancing Is a Deepfake, Ukraine President’s Face Swapped Onto Argentinian Belly Dancer Pablo Acosta.

Original Video Was Shared on Instagram by Papachsorn Meepa, MD of Phuket9

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Papachsorn Meepa (@papachsorn9)

Another Video Shows a Man Claimed To Be Royal Family Member Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Papachsorn Meepa (@papachsorn9)

A visit to Thailand's Royal Office's website revealed that neither Papachsorn Meepa nor the man seen in the video are related to the Royal Family. One can click here to see the full list of members of the Thai royal Family. Hence, the claim that the Royal Family celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi is not true, as the video was uploaded on social media before the festival began. Similarly, the claim that the man and woman in the video are Royal Family members is also not true.

While the woman in the viral clip has been identified as Papachsorn Meepa, the man's identity is yet to be ascertained. However, as per the Instagram post, he is said to be a devotee who visited Lord Shrimant Ganpati Bappa Devalai in Phuket.

