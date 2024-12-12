Taipei [Taiwan], December 12 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) on Thursday said that 34 Chinese military aircraft, and 16 naval vessels were detected operating near Taiwan until 6 am (local time).

Of the 34 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 22 aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered northern, southwestern and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), according to Taiwan's MND.

In a post on X, Taiwan MND said, "34 PLA aircraft and 16 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 22 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

On Wednesday, Taiwan detects 53 Chinese military aircraft, 11 naval vessels and 8 official ships around its territory.

In a post on X, MND said, "53 PLA aircraft, 11 PLAN vessels and 8 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 23 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

This incident follows a recent pattern of escalated manoeuvres by China around Taiwan, raising concerns over regional stability as Beijing continues to assert its claims over the island.

In response to the PLA's activities, the MND initiated war-preparedness drills at strategic locations across the island and is closely coordinating with the Coast Guard Administration to implement appropriate countermeasures.

Taiwan-China issue is a complex and longstanding geopolitical conflict centred on Taiwan's sovereignty. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), operates its own government, military, and economy, functioning as a de facto independent state.

However, China considers Taiwan a breakaway province and insists on the "One China" policy, which asserts that there is only one China, with Beijing as its capital.

This has fuelled decades of tension, especially since the Chinese Civil War (1945-1949), when the ROC government retreated to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.

Beijing has consistently expressed its goal of reunification with Taiwan, using diplomatic, economic, and military pressure to isolate Taiwan internationally. Meanwhile, Taiwan, supported by a significant portion of its population, continues to maintain its independence. (ANI)

