Tel Aviv [Israel], December 12: Security forces are launching a manhunt and setting up roadblocks around Bethlehem, following a Wednesday night shooting attack against an Israeli civilian bus between Jerusalem and Bethlehem.

Bus Shooting Attack in Israel

🚨 TERROR ATTACK SOUTH OF JERUSALEM INJURES 4, INCLUDING CHILD – ISRAELI MEDICAL SERVICE A terror attack south of Jerusalem where a terrorist opened fire on a civilian bus left four people, including one child, injured, the Israeli emergency medical service (Magen David Adom,… pic.twitter.com/A4z7bpkWGf — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) December 11, 2024

Multiple civilians were injured during the terror attack, including a 12-year-old boy who remains in critical condition.

