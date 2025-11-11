Taipei [Taiwan], November 11 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) on Tuesday detected eight sorties of Chinese military aircraft and three naval vessels operating around the island until 6 am (UTC+8).

One of the eight sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the island's northern air defence identification zone (ADIZ), according to a statement released by the ministry on X.

"8 sorties of PLA aircraft and 3 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 8 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ," MND wrote in an X post.

"We have monitored the situation and responded," the MND added, referring to the routine air and naval deployments by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) and Navy (PLAN) near the island.

Earlier, on Monday, Taiwan's MND detected six sorties of Chinese military aircraft and seven naval vessels operating around the island until 6 am (UTC+8).

Two of the six sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the island's southwestern air defence identification zone (ADIZ), according to a statement released by the ministry on X.

"6 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 out of 6 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," MND wrote in an X post.

The median line in the Taiwan Strait serves as an unofficial boundary between Taiwan and China, but Beijing has increasingly violated it in recent years as part of its pressure campaign against Taipei.

The latest military movements come amid heightened tensions in the Taiwan Strait, as Beijing continues to conduct near-daily operations around the self-ruled island.

Beijing has increased its air and naval presence around Taiwan in recent months, often sending warplanes and ships across the median line, a boundary that has long served as a tacit buffer between the two sides.

Taiwan has repeatedly said that such military pressure threatens regional stability and reflects China's growing assertiveness ahead of upcoming domestic and international political events.

The island's defence ministry continues to release daily updates on Chinese activity near its airspace and waters. (ANI)

