Did a Muslim Migrant Urinate on Pork in a French Supermarket? Fact Check Reveals It Was a Prank Video

Paris, November 10: A video clip has gone viral on social media, allegedly showing a "Muslim immigrant" urinating on pork products in a French grocery store. The viral video has sparked social media outrage. The video appeared on the X account of 'Seeing in believing' (@dave24144975). The video has amassed over 40 thousand likes and over 18 thousand reposts.

In the video, a man is seen facing away from the camera while urinating on pork in a Dutch supermarket. "We don't eat pork... Muslim migrant urinates on pork in a French supermarket. Yes, diversity has significantly enriched Europe!" the caption of the video reads. Did 21-Year-Old Muslim Man Marry His 65-Year-Old Grandmother After Grandfather’s Death in Haryana? Fake News Along With Image From Old Scripted Video Goes Viral, Here’s a Fact Check.

Fact Check: Video of Man Allegedly Urinating in a Supermarket Was Staged

However, when we at LatestLY tried to learn more about the incident, we found that the claim is fake and the video was, in fact, staged. The video is actually a staged prank filmed in a Dutch Albert Heijn supermarket in December 2023, not in France. A Dutch content creator confirmed it was a comedic skit, with no real urination or migrant involvement. Even Reuters and AFP fact-checks have repeatedly debunked claims misrepresenting it as genuine footage used to provoke controversy.

