Taipei, June 20: The US donation of 2.5 million Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses arrived at Taoyuan International Airport in Taiwan at 4:30 pm (local time) on Sunday amid growing tensions between the island and China. Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen expressed her gratitude to the US government for their support to Taiwanese people amid the pandemic.

"Deeply grateful to the US, @POTUS & the Biden administration, @StateDept,and our friends in Congress and throughout the country. Your donation of 2.5 million vaccine doses will help save lives, and reflects the true friendship between our countries," Tsai Ing-wen tweeted. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: United States to Donate 7,50,000 Doses of Coronavirus Vaccine To Taiwan.

Deeply grateful to the #US, @POTUS & the Biden administration, @StateDept, & our friends in Congress & throughout the country. Your donation of 2.5 million vaccine doses will help save lives, & reflects the true friendship between our countries. pic.twitter.com/7fZLOF6KEd — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) June 20, 2021

"I am moved by the arrival of the vaccine doses. When Taiwan faces tough times, the US always helps out. The donation will save many lives, and is another example of our solid friendship and shared commitment. Taiwan's people will keep this moment in their hearts forever," the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the US said it is sending 23.5 million COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan, substantially increasing its initial promise of 750,000 doses, Voice of America reported. The Taiwan President stated the increased doses from the US are a "moving gesture of friendship."

China and Taiwan have clashed recently, with China claiming Taiwan is part of its territory. China has condemned any actions by the US it perceives as challenging that claim. China even sent dozens of warplanes into Taiwan's air defense identification zone.

Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, even though the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.

