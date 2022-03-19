Kabul [Afghanistan], March 19 (ANI): The Taliban on Friday welcomed the renewal of the UN mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) mandate for Afghanistan for a period of 12 months.

"It is a good step. We call for good engagement and effective cooperation in the coming year," said Bilal Karimi, the Deputy Spokesman for the Taliban, reported Tolo News.

The UN Security Council on Thursday extended the mandate for Afghanistan. The resolution was confirmed by 14 votes, with Russia abstaining.

"The resolution sends a clear message that this council stands firmly behind the UN's continuous support to the Afghan people as they face unprecedented challenges and uncertainty. The resolution ensures that UNAMA (United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan) has a strong and robust mandate to promote inclusive political dialogue, monitor and report on human rights, and continue to facilitate humanitarian and basic human needs assistance. And to engage with all Afghan actors, and that includes the Taliban on all these issues," said Mona Juul, Norway's permanent representative to the UN.

The UK permanent ambassador to the UN, Barbara Woodward, said the renewal of UNAMA's mandate at the current moment was important for Afghanistan, reported Tolo News.

"Today, the council spoke with one voice in support of a robust UN mission in Afghanistan: to lead and coordinate urgent humanitarian efforts, to support the rights of all Afghans, including women and girls, and to hold the Taliban accountable on its commitments. It's disappointing that one council member decided to abstain just when UNAMA's work is more important than ever," Woodward said.

UNAMA is mainly focused on providing aid and assessing the situation of Afghanistan.

Based on available numbers, the poverty rate has unprecedently increased as Afghanistan is struggling with a dire humanitarian crisis post-Taliban took control of the nation last August. (ANI)

