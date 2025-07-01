World News | Terrorism Anywhere is Threat to Peace Everywhere, Says EAM at Inauguration of 'The Human Cost of Terrorism' Exhibition

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday inaugurated an exhibition at the United Nations on 'The Human Cost of Terrorism,' highlighting the need to expose state sponsorship of terrorism.

    World News | Terrorism Anywhere is Threat to Peace Everywhere, Says EAM at Inauguration of 'The Human Cost of Terrorism' Exhibition

    Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday inaugurated an exhibition at the United Nations on 'The Human Cost of Terrorism,' highlighting the need to expose state sponsorship of terrorism.

    Agency News ANI| Jul 01, 2025 05:36 AM IST
    World News | Terrorism Anywhere is Threat to Peace Everywhere, Says EAM at Inauguration of 'The Human Cost of Terrorism' Exhibition
    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo/ANI)

    New York [US], July 1 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday inaugurated an exhibition at the United Nations on 'The Human Cost of Terrorism,' highlighting the need to expose state sponsorship of terrorism.

    Speaking at the inauguration of the exhibition on 'The Human Cost of Terrorism' at the UN Headquarters, New York, he said, that terrorism anywhere is a threat to peace everywhere."

    "A tribute to those who were taken away from us and remembrance lives shattered by discouragement, by our gathering, we express solidarity with the families and the loved ones of the victims of terrorism. The campaign is a stark reminder of the urgency of our shared responsibility to combat terrorism in all its forms," he added.

    Highlighting the significance of the exhibition, he noted that "today's exhibition is not merely a presentation of images, videos and testimonies. It is a statement of our shared humanity. It is a gallery of human courage, each moment, each memory, each artefact, and every word tells the story of a life interrupted, altered or lost."

    Jaishankar emphasised the need for zero tolerance for terrorism, citing the recent condemnation by the UN Security Council of a horrific act of terrorism in Pahalgam. He said, "The world must come to some basic concepts: no impunity to terrorists, no treating them as proxies, and no yielding to nuclear blackmail."

    Jaishankar also highlighted the need to expose state sponsorship of terrorism. He said, "Any state sponsorship must be exposed and must be condemned." He emphasised that terrorism anywhere is a threat to peace everywhere. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

