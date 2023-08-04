Bangkok [Thailand], August 4 (ANI): Eight people lost their lives in a fatal train accident when it collided with a pick-up truck in Thailand on Friday, reported Al Jazeera. Adding to that, four people suffered injuries in the accident.

The freight train hit the truck while it was crossing railway tracks at 2:20 am on Friday in the Mueang district of Chachoengsao province of Thailand, the State Railway of Thailand said.

Moreover, reportedly, one victim was found in critical condition.

According to the rail agency, the deceased included three women aged 22, 55 and 64 and five men aged 18, 27, 55, 60 and 62, Al Jazeera reported.

Moreover, the bodies were taken to a police hospital and permitted their relatives to prepare for religious rites.

However, the site of the accident was at an unauthorised crossing point and did not have any automatic barriers to stop the vehicles when trains approach. Additionally, there are 693 unauthorised crossing points currently being used along the national rail system, the agency said.

The truck driver Wichai Yulek said that he saw the approaching train and heard a warning horn. Although he slowed down his truck, the passengers in the vehicle asked him to keep moving. When he realised the truck was headed for a collision, he could not stop in time, reported Al Jazeera citing the railway authority.

Moreover, the truck was taking workers to Laem Chabang in Chonburi province. One of the passengers said that despite hearing the train’s horn blast three times, the driver did not stop.

Deadly accidents are common in Thailand and rank on top of the world's most lethal roads, with speeding, drunk driving and weak law enforcement.

The State Railway of Thailand stated that it has tried to reduce potential accidents by installing warning signs and flashing lights on both sides of the crossing, according to Al Jazeera. (ANI)

