World News | Thousands Protest in PoJK's Rawalakot, Demand Justice for Civilians Killed by Security Forces

Rawalkot [PoJK], June 11 (ANI): Thousands of people from various parts of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) gathered in Rawalakot and raised slogans against what they described as Pakistan's continued occupation and policies in the region.

The demonstrators on Wednesday demanded justice for civilians who were reportedly killed and injured during firing by Pakistani security forces amid recent protests.

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The gathering, which lasted several hours, saw participants carrying banners and chanting slogans calling for accountability, civil rights, and an end to the use of force against peaceful protesters.

The rally was addressed by local political leaders and representatives of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), who criticised the authorities' handling of the protests and called for an independent investigation into the reported deaths and injuries.

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Speakers urged the international community and human rights organisations to take note of the situation and press for justice for the affected families.

Meanwhile, Amnesty International strongly condemned Pakistan's sweeping crackdown on protests in PoJK, accusing authorities of using excessive force, suppressing dissent, and violating fundamental human rights ahead of upcoming regional elections.

Amnesty criticised the decision to designate the Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) as a "proscribed organisation" under anti-terrorism legislation.

Amnesty described the move as unlawful and disproportionate, arguing that it represents a serious attack on freedom of association and peaceful political activism.

The crackdown intensified after negotiations between the JKJAAC and authorities reportedly collapsed over the composition of the region's legislature.

On June 5, the same day Pakistan announced regional elections scheduled for July 27, authorities suspended internet and mobile services across the territory and imposed restrictions on movement.

Visitors and tourists were advised to leave the region, while reports indicated the deployment of federal paramilitary forces.

According to Amnesty, these measures have effectively isolated the region and severely restricted the flow of information. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)