Beijing, Jun 21 (PTI) Thousands of people across China spread their yoga mats and participated in events on Saturday to mark the International Day of Yoga (IDY), signifying the growing popularity of the ancient Indian spiritual and physical wellness practice.

In Beijing, Indian Ambassador Pradeep Kumar Rawat took part in an event at the old Indian Embassy complex along with other diplomats.

The two-hour-long event, which also involved a yoga competition, was attended by hundreds of Chinese yoga enthusiasts.

Guided by a growing number of Indian yoga teachers, participants in Beijing took part in a host of yoga exercises.

Amid the surging enthusiasm, the embassy had to stop registration after over 1,500 registered for the yoga event.

In Shanghai, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in China and a dedicated yoga practitioner Siddharth Chatterjee was the Chief Guest at the Yoga Day celebrations conducted by the Indian Consulate.

Yoga and other Indian cultural events have been drawing large crowds in China despite the over four years of bilateral tensions over the border standoff at Eastern Ladakh.

India and China began reviving ties after last year's meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Russia's Kazan on the sidelines of the BRICS summit.

China officially classified yoga as a form of physical fitness sport since the UN declared June 21 as International Yoga Day in 2014, endorsing the proposal by Prime Minister Modi.

Chatterjee, a decorated Indian Army officer who joined the UN after leaving the forces, commended Prime Minister Modi's leadership in globalising yoga and its role in building a more connected world, according to a press release by the Indian Consulate in Shanghai.

Praising yoga's alignment with global well-being and unity, he said, “As a yoga practitioner, I deeply value its transformative power to foster resilience and peace. This event reflects the shared commitment of India and the United Nations to promote health and harmony, strengthening bonds between nations.”

“This flagship celebration is the culmination of a long series of events across Eastern China, including Hangzhou, Wuxi, and Suzhou, organised in collaboration with Indian diaspora communities, global MNCs, and Buddhist monasteries, a testament to the wide cross-sectional appeal of yoga and Indian civilisation,” Consul General of India in Shanghai Pratik Mathur said in his address.

He emphasised yoga's universal appeal, particularly in the context of the 75th year of diplomatic relations between India and China, fostering harmony and health across communities.

Various cities in China held yoga events conducted by public and private organisations.

