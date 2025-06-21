New Delhi, June 21: A story straight out of a spy thriller is shaking global headlines, but this is no fiction—it unfolded in the heart of Tehran, Iran. A woman believed to be a Mossad agent successfully infiltrated some of the most secure circles of Iranian leadership. Disguised as a curious convert to Islam, she quietly gathered intelligence for years without raising any suspicion. The revelations have left Iranian authorities scrambling for answers and the world in disbelief.

The alleged spy, Catherine Perez Shakdam, reportedly operated under the radar for nearly two years. While Iran and Israel continued their long-standing conflict in the public sphere, Catherine was living among Iranian elites, gaining access to high-security zones and confidential information that would eventually prove devastating for Iran. Israel-Iran Conflict: Massive Explosion Erupts in Haifa As Iranian Forces Fire More Ballistic Missiles at Israel; Tel Aviv and Beersheba Among Places Impacted (Watch Videos).

Who Is Catherine Perez Shakdam?

Originally from France, Catherine was not only highly trained but also known for her intelligence, beauty, and persuasive charm. Claiming to be interested in Islam, she converted to Shia Islam and began forging friendships with the wives of senior Iranian officials. Her access steadily increased as she built trust, becoming a regular guest in private homes and even entering areas that were off-limits to outsiders. Israeli Stock Exchange Building at Ramat Gan in Tel Aviv Suffers Heavy Damage As Iran Continues Airstrikes Across Israel, Videos Surface.

While Iranian security agencies maintained strict surveillance over digital devices and visitors, Catherine discreetly took photographs and collected classified details. These were reportedly passed directly to Mossad. Strikingly accurate attacks on Iranian facilities and personnel raised suspicions, eventually prompting an internal investigation that uncovered her espionage activities.

By the time Iran identified her, Catherine had vanished. Despite nationwide alerts and circulated posters, her whereabouts remain unknown. Her mission is now being described as one of the boldest in Israeli intelligence history—leaving Iran shocked, embarrassed, and rethinking its internal security systems.

