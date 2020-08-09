Tel Aviv [Israel], Aug 2 (ANI): Thousands of people gathered on Saturday to protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside his official residence.

According to The Times of Israel, as many as 15,000 people were present at the protest site while organisers estimated the crowd at 32,000 people (based on the number of armbands given out by them), as per the organisers.

The Times of Israel further reported that the demonstration "appeared to be" the largest yet growing movement saw people in thousands to rally against Netanyahu. Many activists dressed up as "extraterrestrials" mocking the Prime Minister's son Yair who previously termed the protestors as 'aliens'.

The protestors were also seen carrying handmade signs, chanting slogans and waving the national flag.

Independent businesspeople also joined the protests "as no separate demonstration of those economically battered" by the COVID-19 pandemic was held.

Last week, thousands of protesters took part in anti-government protests outside the official residence of Prime Minister Netanyahu.

According to The Times of Israel, that was the biggest rally to be held in the capital since the recent start of anti-government protests.

People had demonstrated outside Netanyahu's private home in the coastal town of Caesarea. Besides these, thousands had protested against the premier at bridges and highway overpasses across the country.

Netanyahu is facing charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. He has been probed within simultaneously several cases on corruption and bribery for a few years now, the reason why he had to abandon all ministerial posts but premiership amid Israel experiencing a lengthy political power crisis with three snap general elections in a year. (ANI)

