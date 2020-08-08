New Delhi, August 8: India and China held the first round of Major General-level talks to resolve the face-off at the border in eastern Ladakh, that has continued for 12 weeks. The meeting came days after the Corps Command level talks were called off, after five round of deliberations between India's Lieutenant General Harinder Singh and China's Major General Liu Lin.

The meeting, held today, reportedly concluded at 7:30 pm. The Indian Army sources while speaking to news agency ANI did not confirm whether the Chinese side agreed to retract from the friction points of Finger areas in Ladakh. India-China Face-Off: Tensions at Sino-Indian Border 'Not Over', Say Experts.

The sources, however, confirmed that the Indian delegation put forth all its apprehensions before the Chinese side and discussed the process of disengagement from all concerned points in Ladakh including the Depsang Plains.

"Major General-level talks held today between India and China concluded around 7:30 pm. The two sides discussed disengagement by the Chinese side in the Ladakh sector including the Depsang Plains area and other friction points," the Indian Army sources were reported as saying.

Update by ANI

Major General-level talks held today between India and China concluded around 7:30 pm. The two sides discussed disengagement by the Chinese side in the Ladakh sector including the Depsang Plains area and other friction points: Indian Army sources pic.twitter.com/ouvT2bc5Us — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2020

The row at border was first reported in May, after the Chinese side reportedly exceeded their area of patrolling. The face-off flared up on the intervening night of June 15 and June 16 in Galwan Valley, when 20 Indian soldiers were killed in line of action and scores of others were left injured. Casualties were also sustained by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) but the Chinese government did not disclose the number of fatalities and injuries.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2020 09:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).