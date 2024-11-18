Xizang, November 18: An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale jolted Tibet on Monday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) reported.
The earthquake occurred at 12:32 am (IST) at a depth of 19 kilometres. The epicentre was recorded at Latitude 29.94 N and Longitude 92.27 E. Earthquake in Tibet: Quake of Magnitude 4.0 on Richter Scale Strikes Xizang.
Tibet Hit by 4.8 Magnitude Earthquake
EQ of M: 4.8, On: 18/11/2024 12:32:01 IST, Lat: 29.94 N, Long: 92.27 E, Depth: 19 Km, Location: Xizang.
For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/CycgYzG5JN
— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 18, 2024
"EQ of M: 4.8, On 18/11/2024 12:32:01 IST, Lat: 29.94 N, Long: 92.27 E, Depth: 19 Km, Location: Xizang," the National Centre for Seismology said on social media platform X.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)