Geneva [Switzerland] March 21 (ANI): Representative Thinlay Chukki of the Tibet Bureau Geneva attended a side event on the situation of persecuted communities in China, which was organised by the Society for Threatened Peoples as part of the ongoing 58th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

According to a report by the Central Tibet Administration (CTA), the purpose of the event was to discuss the crimes committed by the Chinese communist government against ethnic and religious minorities.

The Tibetan Representative focused on preserving Tibetan identity, culture, and education, highlighting the need to preserve Tibet's distinct identity because there is a genuine risk that it won't last. Tibetan language, culture, and traditions are being eroded daily in Tibet, where Tibetan youngsters are being forcibly removed from their families and sent to boarding schools where Chinese is the main language, according to CTA.

The repression of religious freedom was the second issue brought to light. According to the CTA report, Representative Thinlay Chukki voiced serious concerns about the Chinese government's continued suppression of religious freedom in Tibet, including the ban on putting Dalai Lama's portraits on display in Tibetan homes.

She also reminded the audience that the 11th Panchen Lama had been missing for 30 years, according to the CTA report. The Chinese government has not yet offered any definitive responses to the international community's repeated requests for information regarding his whereabouts.

Social welfare and environmental conservation were the third topic discussed. According to the CTA, Representative Thinlay Chukki expressed grave concerns regarding the Chinese government's massive reservoir construction projects in Tibet.

Without consulting the local populations, a considerable number of monks and nuns, farmers, and Tibetan nomads are being forcibly relocated in the process. According to the CTA assessment, these Chinese projects are seriously endangering the survival of Tibetan cultural traditions and way of life in addition to changing Tibet's natural terrain.

The Tibet-China conflict stems from Tibet's political status and China's control over the region. Tibet was historically an independent entity but was incorporated into China in 1951 after military occupation. Tibetans, led by the Dalai Lama, have sought greater autonomy and preservation of their culture, religion, and political freedoms. China's government views Tibet as an inseparable part of its territory. The conflict has led to protests, cultural suppression, and ongoing tensions over human rights and autonomy. (ANI)

