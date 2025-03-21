Ottawa [Canada], March 21 (ANI): Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is likely to ask Governor General Mary Simon to dissolve the parliament and call for a federal election on Sunday, CBC News reported.

This comes within a week after Mark Carney was sworn in as the Prime Minister after Justin Trudeau stepped down from the post.

If that happens, then elections are expected to be held on either April 28 or May 4, with the campaign expected to last between 36 and 50 days, the CBC report stated, citing sources.

Carney is betting his chances to return to power with a stable government against the backdrop of public opinion polls that have placed his Liberal Party ahead in the contest.

Carney told reporters, when asked about the election timing, that Governor General Mary Simon will be the first person to know.

"What's clear is that in this time of crisis is that the government needs a strong and clear mandate. We're offering a positive vision for the country, a vision of action," Carney said.

According to CBC's Poll Tracker, the Liberals led by Carney are leading with 37.7 per cent, compared to Poilievre's Conservatives who stand just below that, at 37.4 per cent support.

Carney took the oath as Canadian PM on March 14 amid the soaring tensions over US President Donald Trump's tariffs and threats against Canada. He succeeded Trudeau after the latter suffered a polling slump for Liberal Party and an internal revolt in the cabinet.

In his first remark after taking the oath as PM, Carney said in a post on X,

"Today, we're building a government that meets the moment. Canadians expect action -- and that's what this team will deliver. A smaller, experienced cabinet that moves faster, secures our economy, and protects Canada's future," Carney said in a post on X.

"Right now, we're building a government that will deliver what our country needs most. We're going to protect Canadians during this crisis and build a stronger economy for the future," Carney said.

Carney has been an outspoken proponent of retaliatory tariffs against US and has also rejected Trump's repeated suggestion for Canada to become the 51st US state - stating that "America is not Canada." (ANI)

