Tokyo [Japan], February 14 (ANI): Tokyo is set to host the third edition of SusHi Tech Tokyo in May 2025, an event dedicated to fostering innovation and sustainability in urban development.

Recently, a pre-event was held to introduce the declaration of Tokyo Metropolitan Governor Yuriko Koike, reaffirming Tokyo's commitment to becoming a leading smart city.

SusHi Tech has rapidly grown into one of Asia's largest start-up conferences, bringing together global experts to discuss how cutting-edge technology can drive sustainability and urban innovation.

This year's event will highlight three major technological advancements: Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, and Food Tech.

The discussions on Artificial Intelligence (AI) will explore how AI-driven innovations, including autonomous vehicles and robotics, are transforming city life. Quantum Computing will be examined for its ground-breaking potential in shaping the future. Meanwhile, Food Tech will address the role of technology in solving global food challenges while ensuring taste and quality. Notably, attendees will also get to enjoy delicious sushi at the venue.

Additionally, a massive anime-inspired robot will be on display, offering visitors a chance to interact with futuristic technology.

A significant part of SusHi Tech Tokyo 2025 is dedicated to nurturing start-ups and fostering collaborations. The "Itamar Project," derived from the Japanese term "Itamae" (chef), will allow student teams to participate in organising key aspects of the event, providing them with valuable exposure and experience.

Compared to last year's 29 major corporate exhibitors, this year's event will see participation from around 40 major companies. Moreover, 14 pavilions representing different countries, regions, and cities will showcase their technological innovations.

Startups endorsed by global organizations will present cutting-edge solutions, competing to attract investments from leading venture capitalists and business leaders. The event is expected to feature 500 startup exhibitors, host 5,000 business meetings, and welcome over 50,000 visitors.

Governor Yuriko Koike expressed confidence in the success of SusHi Tech Tokyo, emphasizing the city's commitment to being at the forefront of sustainability and technological innovation. With its reputation as a clean and progressive city, Tokyo aims to set new standards for urban development.

Entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators are encouraged to visit Tokyo in May, where they can connect with like-minded individuals, establish partnerships, and experience firsthand the future of smart city technology. (ANI)

