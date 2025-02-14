Famous People Born on February 14: February 14 marks the birth of several notable Indian personalities. One of the most prominent is Madhubala, the legendary Bollywood actress known for her timeless beauty and iconic performances in films like Mughal-E-Azam and Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi. February 14 also marks the birth anniversary of Sushma Swaraj, a respected Indian politician and former External Affairs Minister known for her compassionate leadership and diplomatic excellence. George Washington Gale Ferris Jr. (1859), the American engineer who invented the Ferris wheel, was also born on this day. Other famous figures include Florence Henderson (1934), the beloved actress best known for The Brady Bunch, and Simon Pegg (1970), the British actor, comedian, and writer known for Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz. Additionally, Michael Bloomberg (1942), billionaire businessman and former mayor of New York City, was born on this date. 14 February 2025 Horoscope: What Is the Zodiac Sign of People Celebrating Birthday Today? Know the Sun Sign, Lucky Colour and Number Prediction.

Famous February 14 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Michael Bloomberg Sushma Swaraj (1952-2019) Niranjanananda Saraswati Freddie Highmore Babur (1483-1530) Madhubala (1933-1969) Simon Pegg Danai Gurira Najwa Nimri Rob Thomas (musician) Edinson Cavani George Washington Gale Ferris Jr. Florence Henderson

