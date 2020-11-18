Tokyo [Japan], November 18 (ANI/Sputnik): The Tokyo metropolitan government intends to update the COVID-19 alert to the highest level amid a record rise in cases both in the capital and nationwide, the Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday, citing knowledgeable sources.

The decision is expected to be announced on Thursday, following a meeting of an expert panel. The authorities lowered the alert from the highest to the current level on September 10.

Also Read | Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Found 95% Effective in Final Analysis, Says Company in Joint Statement With BionTech.

Earlier in the day, the island nation reported over 2,000 new daily coronavirus cases, marking an all-time record. The capital, in turn, broke its August record with 493 new infections.

In total, Japan has so far confirmed over 121,000 COVID-19 cases, including more than 103,000 recoveries and 1,895 deaths. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | Lockdown Can’t be Used to Steer Through Pandemic, ‘Turns Health Crisis Into Economic Crisis’, Says Top Swedish Professor.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)