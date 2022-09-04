Beijing [China], September 4 (ANI): Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Li Zhanshu will pay an official visit to Russia and participate in the Eastern Economic Forum next week, local media reported on Sunday.

The country's top legislator Li will take part in the plenary session of the forum. He will visit Russia as part of a larger tour from September 7-17, which will also include Mongolia, Nepal and South Korea, according to Xinhua News Agency.

In April, Vyacheslav Volodin, Russian lower house chairman, said that he sent an invitation to the Chinese Parliament's Speaker to pay an official visit to Russia in September 2022.

The 7th Eastern Economic Forum will take place from September 5-8, in Vladivostok at the Far Eastern Federal University.

Last month, Presidential Aide of Russia and the EEF's Executive Secretary of the Organizing Committee Anton Kobyakov said that guests from more than 60 countries are expected to attend the forum.

"The Eastern Economic Forum will be kicking off its business season in fall. The forum's participants got used to meeting in September in the Far East. We look forward to hosting guests from more than 60 countries, official delegations, investors and businessmen interested in the development of the region this year. I'm sure that our partners and guests missed the lively discussions, bolstered by the forum's sound business program," Kobyakov had said, TASS reported.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev had said that this year's EEF will differ from all previous ones, including due to sanctions of unfriendly states and the greater role of the Far East. (ANI)

