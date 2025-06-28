Moscow, Jun 28 (PTI) A light trainer aircraft crashed on Saturday in Kolomna district of Moscow region killing all the four crew and trainees on board.

The Yakovlev Yak-18T aircraft crashed in a field due to engine failure while performing an element of aerobatics and burst into flames. Disaster Management Ministry's press bureau said in a release.

While all four on board died, there were no casualties and damages on the ground.

According to some reports, the plane had not been given flight clearance.

The Prosecutor's Office has launched investigations into the crash.

Yak-18T aircraft are widely operated by flying clubs across the former Soviet Union and are mostly used to train civil aviation pilots.

