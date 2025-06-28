Austin, June 28: Elon Musk, who is CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, has previously warned that artificial intelligence could be an "existential threat" to humanity. He shared that AI could become sentient and surpass human intelligence one day, leading to the end of the human race. Recently, Elon Musk replied to a post on his social media platform X, which asked, "Which jobs will AI not be able to automate?".

The post was made by Peter H. Diamandis, executive chairman of XPRIZE, a non-profit organisation that runs innovation competitions to solve global challenges. Answering this question, Elon Musk replied, "There will be a premium for human experiences", highlighting his thoughts on artificial intelligence and fear of job loss. US Layoffs Surge in 2025: Over 7 Lakh Jobs Lost in United States From Various Companies, Federal Layoffs Affect 1.7 Lakh Employees.

In the tech industry, this year has seen the largest layoff rounds that have affected over 62,000 employees from 150 companies. The job loss has become inevitable amid the rise of artificial intelligence. The tech giants, including Google, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft and others, have started restructuring their businesses,

Many industry experts predicted that in the future, many jobs will be replaced by artificial intelligence. Google's former CEO, Eric Schmidt, said that in six years, artificial superintelligence would be smarter than all humans combined. On the other hand, Elon Musk previously warned about the dangers of AI. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin proposed a 'soft pause' on global computing power to slow down AI superintelligence if it became dangerous. GeM Portal Surge: Over 10 Lakh Micro and Small Enterprises Join Government E-Marketplace, Total Transaction Value Reach INR 5.40 Lakh Crore in FY2024-25.

According to a report by the Times of India, Elon Musk did not specify which jobs would be affected by artificial intelligence (AI) and automation. However, the report highlighted that the jobs would likely impact roles involved in storytelling, teaching, caregiving, etc. It is said that sectors like education, entertainment, therapy, and hospitality might be impacted.

