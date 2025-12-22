New York [US], December 22 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has announced the appointment of Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as special envoy to Greenland, signalling renewed attention to the strategically significant Arctic territory.

Announcing the decision in a social media post, Trump said the Louisiana Republican "understands how essential Greenland is to our National Security, and will strongly advance our Country's Interests for the Safety, Security, and Survival of our Allies, and indeed, the World."

Also Read | US Visa Renewal Appointments: US Visa Renewal Delays Strand H-1B Holders in India.

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/115760829286615399

The appointment comes against the backdrop of Trump's long-standing interest in Greenland, which he first publicly expressed during his first term when he floated the idea of purchasing the island from Denmark.

Also Read | Dipu Chandra Das Lynching: 2 More Arrested in Connection With Mob Lynching of Hindu Youth in Bangladesh, Taking Total to 12.

Greenland, located between Europe and the United States, has long been viewed as strategically important for US security, particularly in relation to deterring a potential attack from Russia, and is also rich in rare earth minerals.

During his second term, Trump has again raised the prospect of expanding US control over the territory. In May, he said, "I don't rule it out."

Emphasising Greenland's strategic value, he added, "We need Greenland very badly."

Referring to the island's population, Trump said, "Greenland has a very small amount of people, which we'll take care of, and we'll cherish them, and all of that. But we need that for international security."

Earlier, in January, Trump did not rule out the use of military or economic force to take control of Greenland, reinforcing the administration's focus on the Arctic region.

The United States already maintains a military presence on the island, with the US Space Force operating a base on Greenland's northwest coast.

Vice President Vance visited the base in March, during which he indicated that Washington was unlikely to pursue a military takeover.

Outlining the administration's position at the time, Vance said, "What we think is going to happen is that the Greenlanders are going to choose, through self-determination, to become independent of Denmark, and then we're going to have conversations with the people of Greenland from there."

Trump's remarks, along with Vance's visit, have drawn criticism in both Greenland and Denmark.

Greenland's leadership has rejected the notion of the island being transferred or sold. In April, Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said the island "will never, ever be a piece of property that can be bought."

Historically, Denmark ruled Greenland as a colony until 1953, after which the island gained expanded powers of self-governance.

In 2009, Greenland acquired further authority over minerals, policing and courts of law, while Denmark retained control over security, defence, foreign affairs and monetary policy.

Greenland also benefits from Denmark's membership in the European Union and NATO. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)