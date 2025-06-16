World News | Trump Directs ICE to Expand Deportations in Democratic-run Cities, Undeterred by Protests

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. US President Donald Trump on Sunday directed federal immigration officials to prioritise deportations from Democratic-run cities after large protests erupted in Los Angeles and other major cities against the Trump administration's immigration policies.

Agency News PTI| Jun 16, 2025 07:00 AM IST
World News | Trump Directs ICE to Expand Deportations in Democratic-run Cities, Undeterred by Protests
Representational Image

Washington, Jun 16 (AP) US President Donald Trump on Sunday directed federal immigration officials to prioritise deportations from Democratic-run cities after large protests erupted in Los Angeles and other major cities against the Trump administration's immigration policies.

Trump in a social media posting called on ICE officials "to do all in their power to achieve the very important goal of delivering the single largest Mass Deportation Program in History".

He added that to reach the goal, officials "must expand efforts to detain and deport Illegal Aliens in America's largest cities, such as Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, where Millions upon Millions of Illegal Aliens reside".

Trump's declaration comes after weeks of increased enforcement, and after Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff and main architect of Trump's immigration policies, said US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers would target at least 3,000 arrests a day, up from about 650 a day during the first five months of Trump's second term.

    Washington, Jun 16 (AP) US President Donald Trump on Sunday directed federal immigration officials to prioritise deportations from Democratic-run cities after large protests erupted in Los Angeles and other major cities against the Trump administration's immigration policies.

    Trump in a social media posting called on ICE officials "to do all in their power to achieve the very important goal of delivering the single largest Mass Deportation Program in History".

    He added that to reach the goal, officials "must expand efforts to detain and deport Illegal Aliens in America's largest cities, such as Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, where Millions upon Millions of Illegal Aliens reside".

    Trump's declaration comes after weeks of increased enforcement, and after Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff and main architect of Trump's immigration policies, said US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers would target at least 3,000 arrests a day, up from about 650 a day during the first five months of Trump's second term.

    At the same time, the Trump administration has directed immigration officers to pause arrests at farms, restaurants and hotels, after Trump expressed alarm about the impact aggressive enforcement is having on those industries, according to a US official familiar with the matter who spoke only on the condition of anonymity. (AP)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Washington, Jun 16 (AP) US President Donald Trump on Sunday directed federal immigration officials to prioritise deportations from Democratic-run cities after large protests erupted in Los Angeles and other major cities against the Trump administration's immigration policies.

    Trump in a social media posting called on ICE officials "to do all in their power to achieve the very important goal of delivering the single largest Mass Deportation Program in History".

    He added that to reach the goal, officials "must expand efforts to detain and deport Illegal Aliens in America's largest cities, such as Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, where Millions upon Millions of Illegal Aliens reside".

    Trump's declaration comes after weeks of increased enforcement, and after Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff and main architect of Trump's immigration policies, said US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers would target at least 3,000 arrests a day, up from about 650 a day during the first five months of Trump's second term.

    At the same time, the Trump administration has directed immigration officers to pause arrests at farms, restaurants and hotels, after Trump expressed alarm about the impact aggressive enforcement is having on those industries, according to a US official familiar with the matter who spoke only on the condition of anonymity. (AP)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

