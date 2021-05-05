Tunis [Tunisia], May 5 (ANI/Xinhua): Tunisian Health Ministry reported 1,405 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, raising the caseload in the country to 314,152.

The death toll from the virus rose by 101 to 11,016 in Tunisia, the ministry said in a statement.

A total of 1,333,567 lab tests have been carried out in Tunisia so far, according to the ministry.

No case of infection with the coronavirus strain found in India has been detected in Tunisia so far, said Nissaf Ben Alaya, Director-General of the National Observatory of New and Emerging Diseases. (ANI/Xinhua)

