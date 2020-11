Ankara [Turkey] November 2 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey's daily COVID-19 patients increased by 2,106 on Sunday, raising the total number in the country to 377,473, the Turkish Health Ministry announced.

Meanwhile, 74 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 10,326.A total of 1,515 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 325,486 in Turkey since the outbreak.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 5 per cent and the number of seriously ill patients is 2,177.

Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case on March 11.

Turkey and China have supported each other in the fight against COVID-19. Chinese doctors and medical experts held video conferences with Turkish counterparts to share China's experience in treating coronavirus patients, protecting medical workers, and controlling the spread of the virus. (ANI/Xinhua)

