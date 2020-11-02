Washington, November 1: The data leaked from a laptop that Hunter Biden, son of presidential hopeful Joe Biden, had allegedly left at a Delaware repair shop suggested that he had spent thousands over his addictions. The emails retrieved through the laptop, and accessed by media reports, show Hunter allegedly made huge sum of payments to porn websites and strip clubs. Hunter Biden Data Leaks: Trump Accuses Press, Social Media of Blocking Serious Charges of Corruption Against Joe Biden.

The credit card payment details in one of the mails show that Hunter paid an amount to the tune of $21,000 to a porn "live cam" site. Another email showed that his access request to "Jasmin porn site" was denied as the credit card limit had been exhausted.

Another email, whose screenshots were accessed by Daily Mirror, pointed out that Hunter spent an amount of $11,400 in a strip club in a single night. The leaked data, from the laptop which is alleged to be of the 50-year-old, suggested that he led a sleazy lifestyle which could have made him vulnerable for blackmail targets.

An image allegedly retrieved from the laptop showed him smoking cocaine from a pipe. The synthetic drug is banned in the United States and attracts a penal charge against the narcotic substance consumers.

Hunter, who has largely maintained a distance from his father's presidential campaign due to an array of controversies involving him, has rejected the allegations that the laptop belonged to him.

Apart from exposing the alleged addictions of Hunter, the leaked mails have also drawn questions towards his father. A set of mails, pertaining to Ukraine-based Burisma and Beijing-headquarter CEFC China Energy, have compelled critics to ask whether the junior Biden had attempted to use his father's position in the Barack Obama administration to further his business interests.

The senior Biden, during the second debate with Trump in Nashville, dismissed the allegations that were levelled against him. He categorically ruled out his involvement in Hunter's business activities, adding that his four decades of public life prove that he has never earned a penny from an illicit source.

