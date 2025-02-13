Islamabad, Feb 13 (AP) Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lashed out at Israel during a visit to Pakistan on Thursday, speaking up in defence of Palestinians in Gaza and condemning ideas to forcibly displace them from their land.

Speaking at a business forum, Erdogan accused Israel of failing to keep to a ceasefire agreement, warning that the region was being dragged “toward blood and tears again.”

Erdogan reiterated his opposition to President Donald Trump's proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza.

“Gaza belongs to our Gazan brothers and sisters and will remain so forever,” he said in a televised speech at a business forum in the capital, Islamabad. Erdogan arrived on a two-day visit on Wednesday night.

“The homeland for which the Palestinians have sacrificed tens of thousands of their children is not up for bargaining," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Erdogan held talks on Gaza and bilateral Turkiye-Pakistani trade and cooperation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“Alongside Pakistan, we strive to provide every effort possible to support to the just cause of our Palestinian brothers, both within the United Nations, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and other platforms," Erdogan also said.

“We must strengthen this determined stance, especially at a time when there are unlawful and morally unacceptable proposals such as tearing our Gazan brothers from their homeland,” he added. (AP)

