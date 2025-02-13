New York, February 13: Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson, known for her portrayal of Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow in Marvel's movies, recently warned about the misuse of AI technology. Scarlett Johansson previously sued OpenAI for using a voice that sounded like her as a part of ChatGPT Voice. However, now she addressed the issue after spotting a deepfake video of her on social media.

According to reports, this video showed her with other Jewish celebrities, who sent a message to protest against American rapper Kanye West against Jew hate. Recently, Kanye West left Elon Musk's X platform after anti-Semantic posts and for selling 'swastika' t-shirts online and calling himself a "Nazi". American rappers faced trouble for their conduct and for showing such behavioural traits. DeepSeek AI Security Concerns: Chinese Ambassador Dai Bing Cites Joint Declaration at Paris AI Summit 2025 Amid South Korea Restricting Chinese AI Chatbot,

Scarlett Johansson AI Video Using Deepfake Tech for Protesting Against Kanye West

Hollywood Actress Scarlett Johansson's Deepfake video also included other stars, celebrities and businessmen like Mark Zuckerberg, Steven Spielberg, Sacha Baron Cohen, David Schwimmer, Lisa Valerie Kudrow, Jack Black, Jake Gyllenhaal, Natalie Portman, Woody Allen, Sam Altman, Mila Kunis, Bell Stiller and Adam Sandler. These stars were shown with a middle finger with the "Star of David" logo representing Judaism, printed on the hand right above "Kanye" written on the t-shirt.

The video started with Scarlett Johansson wearing the t-shirt first and ended with Adam Sandler showing the middle finger. The Deepfake AI-generated video was posted as a retaliation against the t-shirt selling and appreciation for the Nazis shown by rapper Kanye West. Looking at the video that used her and other actors' faces, Scarlett Johansson said it was terrifying that the US government was "paralyzed" about passing legislation protecting citizens against the danger of artificial intelligence (AI).

The video posted on Instagram had a description posted in Hebrew that said in English, "In recent days, Kanye West has once again crossed every possible red line. The man who had previously declared "I am a Nazi", glorified Hitler and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, used one of the biggest stages in the world - airing a commercial during the Super Bowl - to spread anti-Semitism and hatred." Elon Musk Slams Reuters by Calling It ‘Total Scam’, Says UK’s News Agency Took Millions From US Government for ‘Large-Scale Social Deception’.

Hollywood Actress Scarlett Johansson said, "I am a Jewish woman who has no tolerance for anti-semitism or hate speech of any kind". However, she said hate speech could be multiplied by AI and pose a greater threat than a single person taking accountability for it. She said, "We must call out the misuse of AI".

