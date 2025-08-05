New York [US], August 5 (ANI/ WAM): The Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3), starts on Tuesday in the city of Awaza, Turkmenistan.

More than 20 heads of state and government and some 3,000 delegates from international organisations, civil society, youth, academia and the private sector are expected to attend the conference which will run until August 8.

Also Read | India Responds to US President Donald Trump's 'Hefty Tariffs' Threats Over Russian Oil Purchase, Calls It 'Unjustified and Unreasonable'.

There are 32 landlocked developing countries worldwide, home to over 500 million people. Many are also among the world's least developed countries, facing structural challenges such as high transport costs, limited market access and vulnerability to climate shocks, according to UN News.

Robust infrastructure and improved connectivity remain critical to overcoming these barriers, facilitating trade and integration into global markets.

Also Read | Did Locals Really Discover Gold in the Euphrates River in Syria? What Is the Prophecy of Prophet Muhammad About the Euphrates River? Complete Fact-Check of Viral Claims.

The LLDC3 conference aims to promote global partnerships to accelerate inclusive and sustainable development. (ANI/ WAM)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)