Did Locals Really Discover Gold in the Euphrates River in Syria? What Is the Prophecy of Prophet Muhammad About the Euphrates River? Complete Fact-Check of Viral Claims

Social media platforms, especially Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), are flooded with unverified posts claiming villagers discovered gold dust after the Euphrates River receded in Syria's Raqqa region. A section of netizens is sharing such unverified posts to claim that Prophet Muhammad made a similar prophecy about the Euphrates River and the end of the world. But is this true? Have villagers discovered gold in the Euphrates River? What did Prophet Muhammad say about the Euphrates River? Find all the answers below.

Firstly, posts about the discovery of gold dust in the Euphrates River are unverified. No local or international media or journalists have confirmed this development. One post claims there was a rumour that gold was discovered in the Euphrates River, prompting a rush of people to the riverbank, but it turned out to be pyrite, also known as fool's gold. This claim could not be verified either. Was a Megalodon Found on Australia Beach? Fact Check Reveals AI-Generated Clip Going Viral With Netizens Believing It To Be True.

While claims about the discovery of gold remain unverified, a report by Shafaq News confirmed that locals are converging on the banks of the Euphrates River, digging through the soil in hopes of uncovering raw gold. The excavation by locals began following the appearance of glimmering earthen mounds last week. The report quoted geological engineer Khaled al-Shammari, who cautioned that simply seeing shiny soil does not prove the presence of gold, and only proper geological testing can confirm such claims.

Unverified Claim on Discovery of Gold Dust in Euphrates River

Unverified claim that gold dust was found in Euphrates River in Syria (Photo Credits: X)

X Posts Mentioning Prophecy of Prophet Muhammad Related to Gold Discovery and Euphrates River

X post mentioning prophecy made by Prophet Muhammad related to gold discovery and Euphrates river (Photo Credits: X)

Social media post mentioning prophecy made by Prophet Muhammad related to gold discovery and Euphrates river (Photo Credits: X)

Did Prophet Muhammad Make a Prophecy About the Discovery of Gold and the Euphrates River?

Yes, Sahih Muslim and Sahih Bukhari mention Prophet Muhammad's prophecy related to the gold discovery and the Euphrates River. Both books are two of the most important and authoritative collections of Hadith in Islam. Hadith are the recorded sayings, actions, and approvals of the Prophet Muhammad, which serve as important sources of Islamic law and guidance alongside the Quran. Gold Reserves in Odisha: GSI Survey Finds Yellow Metal Deposits Across Multiple Locations, First Gold Mine Auction Set for Deogarh.

What Did Prophet Muhammad Say About the Euphrates River?

Prophet Muhammad spoke of the Euphrates River in the context of the end times, specifically mentioning a "future event" where the river would dry up, revealing a mountain of gold. This event is described as one of the signs of the approaching "Day of Judgment".

According to Sahih Bukhari, Abu Huraira narrated: Allah's Apostle said, "Soon the river Euphrates will disclose the treasure (the mountain) of gold, so whoever will be present at that time should not take anything of it."

As per Sahih Muslim, Abu Huraira reported Prophet Muhammad as saying: "The Last Hour would not come before the Euphrates uncovers a mountain of gold, for which people would fight. Ninety-nine out of each one hundred would die but every man amongst them would say that perhaps he would be the one who would be saved (and thus possess this gold)."

Conclusion

It is safe to conclude that while claims about the discovery of gold dust in the Euphrates River are unsubstantiated and lack credible evidence, posts mentioning Prophet Muhammad's prophecy are accurate and based on Islamic scriptures.

Fact check

Claim : Locals discovered gold in the Euphrates river in Syria. Conclusion : No. This claim is unsubstantiated and lacks credible evidence. Full of Trash Clean

