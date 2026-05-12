World News | Two Brothers 'disappeared', Family Forced to Denounce Baloch Yakjehti Committee for Their Release

Quetta [Balochistan], May 12 (ANI): Two brothers were allegedly subjected to enforced disappearance in Panjgur district of Balochistan, while their family members were reportedly pressured to publicly denounce the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) as a condition for their release, according to a report by The Balochistan Post.

As reported by The Balochistan Post, Tauheed and Abu Bakr, sons of Mohammad Siddiq, were allegedly detained by Pakistani security forces from the Khudabadan area of Panjgur on May 6. Following their detention, the two brothers were reportedly shifted to an undisclosed location, and no information regarding their whereabouts has since been made available to the family.

Also Read | Nigerian Military Airstrike Kills 100 Civilians at Zamfara Market, Claims Rights Group.

According to the report, local sources stated that Tauheed is the son-in-law of Zaheer, a man who has allegedly been missing since 2015. Tauheed's wife, Adeeba Zaheer, is reportedly associated with the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, a rights advocacy group active in Balochistan.

Sources cited by The Balochistan Post claimed that, following the disappearance of the two brothers, Adeeba Zaheer was pressured to hold a press conference against the BYC and publicly announce her disassociation from the organisation. The move was allegedly presented as a precondition for the release of her husband and brother-in-law.

Also Read | Wall Street's Record Run Stumbles as Oil Jumps and AI Chip Stocks Slide.

As per The Balochistan Post, Adeeba Zaheer eventually held a press conference on Friday under pressure from authorities. However, no official statement has been issued by Pakistani authorities regarding the allegations or the whereabouts of the two men.

The incident adds to a long history of alleged enforced disappearances involving the same family. Adeeba Zaheer's father, Zaheer, was reportedly taken into custody by Pakistani forces from Hub Chowki on April 13, 2015, after which he allegedly disappeared without any trace.

In another incident linked to the family, Zeeshan Zaheer was allegedly abducted in broad daylight from Garmkan Football Chowk on June 29, 2025. His body was reportedly recovered the following day, with relatives accusing security personnel of killing him after taking him into custody. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)