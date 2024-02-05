Karachi [Pakistan], February 5 (ANI): Heavy rains lashed several parts of Karachi city in Pakistan for the second consecutive day on Sunday, claiming two lives, according to Dawn.

The rains inundated various roads in Karachi at a time when political parties ramped up their campaigns for Thursday's general elections, accusing the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party of being responsible for the state of the civic infrastructure in the country's commercial centre.

The rescue officials revealed that five others were injured too, including two women, due to rain-related incidents in the city since Saturday night.

The city of Karachi was saturated by intense showers, which brought back the cold weather that had mostly subsided. Major areas of the city were inundated.

There were reports of moderate to heavy rains and chilly winds in several places, including Gulistan-i-Jauhar, Gulshan-i-Iqbal, DHA, Clifton, II Chundrigar Road, Saddar, and Lyari in Karachi, according to Dawn.

Meanwhile, rainwater flooded the streets in Qayyumabad, Five-Star Chowrangi, Ayesha Manzil, Jahangir Road, Shershah Road, Tibet Chowk, Ankalsaria Chowk, Dow University, and Shafiq Mor in Hyderi.

In a separate statement, the acting chief minister of Sindh, retired Justice Maqbool Baqar, made the decision to send letters of complaint to the director general of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and the deputy inspector general of police for their tardiness in responding during the downpour, according to Dawn.

Several parts of the city remain submerged, due to the collapse of the sewage system.

Moreover, several areas also witnessed hours-long power outages due to heavy rainfall. (ANI)

