Peshawar, Dec 10 (PTI) At least two terrorists were killed and one arrested in an operation carried out by security forces in Pakistan's northwestern Province on Sunday, ISPR said.

“On December 9, 2024, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan district on [the] reported presence of khwarij (terrorists),” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

During the operation, security personnel engaged the terrorists, two of whom were “sent to hell”, while one terrorist was “apprehended in injured condition”.

According to the ISPR, weapons and ammunition were seized from the terrorists, who were “actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians”.

“[A] sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR statement read.

