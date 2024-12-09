New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) It is incumbent on the part of the US to clarify whether they are standing with George Soros' stance of destabilising the Modi government or not, the BJP said on Monday after the US rejected allegations that an organisation linked to the billionaire investor and funded by it was being used to destabilise India.

The BJP's allegations were based on a report published by a French media platform and the US should make clear its position on the matter, party national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said while replying to queries on the issue at a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Bank Manager Promises to Approve INR 12 Lakh Loan of Farmer, Eats Desi Chicken Worth INR 39,000 From Him in Bilaspur.

The BJP had alleged on Thursday that the US deep state colluded with the media portal OCCRP (Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to "damage" India's image. The ruling party had cited Gandhi's use of reports by OCCRP to attack the Adani Group and to accuse it of having closeness with the government.

"A French investigative journalist has revealed that the US govt controls the media organization OCCRP, dictating that any story it ran was influenced & lacked genuine backing. But what is its connection with Congress?

Also Read | Rewari Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Shopping Store at Garhi Bolni Road in Haryana, Brought Under Control; None Hurt.

"In fact, 50% of OCCRP's funding comes directly from the U.S. State Department. OCCRP, therefore, functions as a media tool for carrying out deep state agendas," the BJP had said in a series of posts on X.

A spokesperson at the US embassy on Saturday described the allegations as "disappointing" and asserted that the US government has been a champion of media freedom around the world.

"The US government works with independent organisations on programming that supports professional development and capacity building training for journalists. This programming does not influence the editorial decisions or direction of these organisations," the official had said.

Asked about it, Trivedi said on Monday that his party raised the issue quoting a report published in a French media platform (Mediapart).

"And in that it was very clear (that) the OCCRP project was funded partially by the US State Department and by Soros also,” he added.

OCCRP, headquartered in Amsterdam, is a media platform that largely focuses on stories relating to crime and corruption.

“So it is incumbent on their part to clarify whether they are standing with Soros' stance of destabilising the Modi government or not,” he said.

The BJP leader said the Russian government had “openly” stated that there was “a foreign interference in India” during the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year.

“Now they (US) should make it clear whether they are involved in the internal matters or not. If not, they should withdraw their support from these organisations (OCCRP),” he added.

Earlier in May, Russia had accused the US of meddling in India's domestic affairs and the ongoing elections in the country, which was subsequently rejected by Washington.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)